Chandigarh | Union health secretary reviews infrastructure projects, patient care at PGIMER

Union Secretary for health and family welfare Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday visited the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), reviewing the treatment and medical services being provided to patients as well as the progress made in ongoing infrastructure projects at the institute.

Bhushan also inaugurated an ‘amrit pharmacy’ outlet in the new outpatient department (OPD) complex and launched an online SMS-based reports retrieval facility for reports, wherein patients visiting PGIMER can easily access their laboratory investigations.

The secretary later interacted with doctors, paramedics and patients admitted in various departments of the institute, enquiring about the facilities being provided to them.

During his visit, the secretary also chaired a meeting, which was attended by PGIMER director Dr Surjit Singh, senior faculty members and senior administrative officers including deputy director administration Gaurav Dhawan, financial advisor Kumar Abhay, dean (academics) Dr GD Puri and medical superintendent-cum-head of the hospital administration department Dr Vipin Koushal.

He was also apprised about the hospital structure, the advanced centres of patient care, training and research as well as upcoming new centres like the advanced neurosciences centre and the advanced mother and child care centre, which he later visited.

Bhushan also sought status of the three PGIMER satellite centres at Sangrur, Ferozepur and Una.

While explaining the ever-increasing patient load at various areas in the hospital, the senior administrative team of PGIMER emphasised that many referrals can be dealt with at the district hospital level and medical colleges in the region.

The secretary assured quick redressal of the issues being discussed. He planted a sapling in front of the Kairon administrative block, reiterating his passion for “clean and green” motto and the importance of environmental conservation.