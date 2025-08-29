Chandigarh: Union minister visits Burail Jail to review ITI set up

Jayant Chaudhary, Union minister of state (Independent Charge), ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, visited the Vocational Centre at the Model Jail (Burail Jail) in Sector 51 on Thursday to inspect the established Industrial Training Institute (ITI) within the jail premises. Skilling is about dignity and giving everyone opportunities to earn meaningful livelihoods. (HT File)

The ITI is being built by the jail authorities in collaboration with the department of Technical Education.

During the visit, Chaudhary stated that the aim of a jail is not to keep someone imprisoned forever for a crime. “The objective is to reintegrate them into society, provide them with a livelihood and show them new paths beyond their past work. Skilling is about dignity and giving everyone opportunities to earn meaningful livelihoods.

The centre, which will be inaugurated on September 25, will initially offer vocational training in wood work technician and sewing technology, equipping inmates with job-oriented skills to enhance employability post-release.

One unit of wood work technician (24 candidates) and two units of sewing technology (24 candidates each) will be started in the first phase, with more trades to be introduced gradually. The ITI department has sought the required exemptions from the Director General of Training, MSDE, for operating the institute within the jail premises.

This initiative stems from the action points outlined in the meeting of the Punjab and Haryana high court Committee on ‘Making and Strengthening the VC System in Jails/All Institutions under the JJ Act and District Courts’ held on February 5, 2025. It represents a forward-looking reform aimed at strengthening the prison system.

The initiative is expected to support the reintegration of inmates into society, reduce chances of recidivism, and contribute to long-term public safety. The state directorate and Jeevan Dhara ITI are facilitating the admission of candidates through a special exemption process, since inmates do not have access to mobile phones for the mandatory OTP system. The ITI is scheduled to be inaugurated on September 25, on the eve of the birth anniversary of Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, as part of the Seva Pakhwara celebrations.

‘ITI upgradation, centres of excellence will boost youth employment and innovation’

Jayant Chaudhary also chaired a Regional Skill Ministers’ Conference—Kaushal Manthan in Chandigarh, with a focus on the national ITI upgradation and Centres of Excellence Scheme.

Addressing the gathering attended by skill ministers, MPs, senior officers, and policymakers from 11 northern states and Union Territories, Chaudhary said the ITI Upgradation Scheme and new Centres of Excellence would provide industry-oriented modern training to youth and unlock better employment opportunities. He underlined that India’s transformation into a global hub of skill and innovation rests on the “unwavering activism and dynamic resolve of its youth”.

Highlighting India’s startup growth, Chaudhary said, “From 600 startups in 2014, we now have more than 1.5 lakh in 2025. This reflects how youth power, combined with skill development, is shaping a new era of innovation and entrepreneurship.” He also stressed that women’s participation, which now constitutes 40% of the workforce, is the “real power behind India’s progress and inclusive growth”.