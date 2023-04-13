Mohali: Head-on crash between 2 bikes leaves Chandigarh University student dead

A 21-year-old student from Chandigarh University (CU) died and his classmate suffered injuries in a head-on collision between two motorcycles near Chungian on the Kharar-Mohali highway on April 9, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Nishant, a native of Bihar, who was pursuing BCA from Chandigarh University. (Getty images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased was identified as Nishant, a native of Bihar, who was pursuing BCA from CU.

Investigating officer (IO) Sanjay Kumar said Nishant and his friend Sonal were riding a motorcycle on the Chungian road around 11.30 pm on April 9, when suddenly another motorcycle coming from the opposite side hit them head-on.

The injured friends were rushed to the civil hospital, where Nishant was declared brought dead, while Sonal is undergoing treatment. The other motorcyclist was also injured, but managed to flee the scene.

“The absconding motorcyclist has been booked under Sections 304-A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code for causing death by rash and reckless driving on the complaint of Nishant’s cousin Sikander Kumar,” the IO said. Efforts are on to nab him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}