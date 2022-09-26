Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh University ‘video leak’: Arrested army man to be produced in court today

Chandigarh University ‘video leak’: Arrested army man to be produced in court today

Updated on Sep 26, 2022 04:51 AM IST

After remaining closed for six days since the row first erupted on September 8, Chandigarh University will resume classes for final-year students

The accused is suspected of blackmailing the female student who is accused of recording several objectionable videos of female students in the common washroom of a hostel on the varsity campus. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A day after the Punjab Police arrested an army personnel posted in Arunachal Pradesh in the Chandigarh University video-leak case, the accused was brought to Kharar on Sunday evening

Sanjeev Kumar, who has been named as the main accused in the case, will be produced before the Kharar court on Monday. He had been arrested from Arunachal Pradesh with the assistance of army authorities and police personnel in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been arrested in the case.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Kharar) Rupinderdeep Kaur, one of the members of the Special Investigation Team, probing the case said, “We will start questioning him on Monday on how he got in contact with the girl and started blackmailing her. His phone has been confiscated and has been sent to the cyber cell.”

The accused is suspected of blackmailing the female student who is accused of recording several objectionable videos of female students in the common washroom of a hostel on the varsity campus.

University to reopen today

After remaining closed for six days since the row first erupted on September 8, Chandigarh University will resume classes for final-year students on Monday. Second-year students will join classes on September 29, while the first- year students will commence classes in the first week of October.

Monday, September 26, 2022
