Chandigarh University video leak: Bail hearing of Shimla man adjourned for second time

The hearing for the bail plea of Shimla native Rankaj Verma, a co-accused in the Chandigarh University video leak case, was once again adjourned by a local court till Friday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court had adjourned the bail hearing till Thursday after the police failed to submit a reply against Verma’s regular bail plea.

On Friday, Kharar police will also produce all four accused, including Verma, who were sent to five-day police custody on Monday.

Apart from Verma, the arrested accused include the female student accused of leaking videos of other female students, another Himachal Pradesh resident Sunny Mehta and army man Sanjeev Singh, who was arrested from Arunachal Pradesh on September 24 and has been named as the prime accused by the police.

According to investigators, apart from videos of the accused female student, no video of any other student was found on Sanjeev’s phone. However, the forensic analysis of the mobile phone is awaited.