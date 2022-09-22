Chandigarh University ‘video leak’ row | Further probe dependent on mobile data analysis: SIT

Probing into the alleged video leak at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, the special investigation team (SIT) is awaiting the data analysis of the mobile phones of the three accused to proceed further.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rupinderdeep Kaur, one of the three members of the all-women SIT said, “The state cyber cell is analysing the data of mobile phones of the three accused, including the female student who is accused of leaking videos of other female students. We have questioned them and now need to wait for the cyber cell’s report.”

The three accused, the female student and two men from Himachal Pradesh, one of whom is rumoured to be her boyfriend, are in seven-day police custody since September 19.

On Tuesday, the SIT, led by additional director general of police (ADGP, administration) Gurpreet Kaur Deo, had grilled the three accused for seven hours and posed 50 questions to them.

During questioning, the female student had claimed that she was being blackmailed by her boyfriend’s friend, the second man arrested in the case, who was threatening to leak the private videos and photographs, which she had shared with her Rohru-based boyfriend.

According to a police official, the blackmailer was demanding objectionable photographs and videos of the girl and other students.

On Wednesday, the SIT posed the same questions to the accused for nearly three hours to check for any changes in their stance.

SIT team visits CU again

The SIT members also visited the LC3 hostel of Chandigarh University again and carried out videography of the washroom, where the “objectionable videos” were allegedly shot. Heavy police force continues to maintain vigil on the campus to prevent any untoward incidents.

CU chancellor holds meeting with staff members

For the first time since the incident, CU chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu held a meeting with the staff members on Wednesday. Addressing the staff, he asked them to sensitise the students and also be more cautious in dealing with their complaints. He said though the university was not at fault pertaining to the incident, it will still work on improving its functioning.

