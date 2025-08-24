Search
Sun, Aug 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: UT okays Manimajra land auction but tells MC to reserve 15% flats for EWS

ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 06:34 am IST

The Chandigarh MC has identified a 6.9-acre land parcel in the Shivalik Enclave area of Manimajra, where five plots in Pocket Number 6 will be put up for auction with a cumulative reserve price of over ₹794 crore.

The cash-strapped Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is all set to auction its prime land in Manimajra for residential projects as the UT administration has given it a go-ahead, but with a rider that 15% of flats will be reserved for the economically weaker sections (EWS).

The project is expected to attract big real estate players, as the land can be allotted either to a single developer or a consortium, but with no scope for fragmentation or amalgamation of plots. (HT Photo)
The project is expected to attract big real estate players, as the land can be allotted either to a single developer or a consortium, but with no scope for fragmentation or amalgamation of plots. (HT Photo)

The civic body has identified a 6.9-acre land parcel in the Shivalik Enclave area of Manimajra, where five plots in Pocket Number 6 will be put up for auction with a cumulative reserve price of over 794 crore. The project is expected to attract big real estate players, as the land can be allotted either to a single developer or a consortium, but with no scope for fragmentation or amalgamation of plots. All construction will need to conform to the zoning plan, and the dwelling units cannot be used for any non-residential purpose.

The auction, once finalised, is expected to bring a much-needed financial relief to the MC.

Unclear policy on EWS allotment

Even as the UT has mandated that 15% of the flats in the new project be reserved for the EWS category, there is no clear policy framework in place for implementation. The MC had written to the administration, seeking clarification on crucial aspects such as the income ceiling for identifying EWS beneficiaries, the procedure for inviting applications, and the process for shortlisting and allotting flats to eligible families.

In its response, the UT admitted that while it has, in the past, allotted houses and flats to EWS residents in different housing schemes, there is still no consolidated set of guidelines to govern the process. This has often led to ambiguity in defining eligibility, with multiple income thresholds being applied in different schemes.

“UT has now asked the MC to start the land auctioning procedure and instruct the successful bidder to reserve 15% of the flats for EWS people. A detailed policy on allotment will be framed by the UT before the completion of the project,” said municipal commissioner Amit Kumar.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: UT okays Manimajra land auction but tells MC to reserve 15% flats for EWS
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On