Chandigarh: UT teachers’ union holds protest over delayed promotions, DA

Joint Teachers Association staged a protest in front of the UT Secretariat on Thursday over the issues of Samagra Shiksha teachers, computer teachers of 2015 batch and delay in promotions. Later, a delegation of the protesters met the UT director of school education (DSE).

Teachers’ union members during the protest over delay in promotions and DA outside the UT Secretariat in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The major issues raised by the protesters include pending arrears and dearness allowance to Samagra Shiksha teachers and sixth pay commission from October 2021, no hike in salary of computer teachers for two years and contractual teachers not getting the benefit of Seventh Pay Commission.

The protesters alleged that 1,300 Samagra Shiksha teachers and other staff are incurring a loss of ₹90,000 per head due to assistant controller finance and accounts (ACFA), of the scheme. They added that a budget of ₹13 crore under Samgra Shiksha had to be sent back to the Union government, blaming the ACFA. They demanded legal action against the official.

Replying to the demands, DSE Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said Samagra Shiksha is a government-funded scheme and funds are spent the project approval board’s nod. The department had funds for October salary, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On revival of 1,036 posts and departmental promotions, he said the file was in motion.

He added the case of the 2015 teachers is pending in the Supreme Court and the department has sought advice of the senior standing counsel. He added that the file of Seventh Pay Commission for contractual employees had been sent to the finance department.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON