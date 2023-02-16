Chandigarh: Vegetable prices plunge, thanks to sunny and dry weather

Thanks to favourable weather conditions, vegetables prices have gone down significantly in the city’s mandis over the past month.

Punjab Mandi Board supervisor Harpreet Singh explained that as the city is seeing warmer days, and had experienced heavy rain in the past few months, there is an abundance of supply and good quality vegetables are coming to the mandi.

While some rain is needed, heavy rain is bad for vegetables, especially tomatoes.

Cauliflower rate saw the biggest plunge, going from ₹40 per kg on January 1 to ₹12 on February 15, a dip of almost 50%.

The rate of potatoes has reduced from ₹20 per kg to ₹12 per kg. Meanwhile, the rates of onions and tomatoes remain unchanged at ₹25 per kg and ₹20 per kg respectively.

With Met officials predicting warmer days ahead with little chances of rain, the supply of vegetables is unlikely to be hit, and thus the prices are set to go down further.