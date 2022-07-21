Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Vyas Puja organised at Govt Yoga College
The Vyas Pooja was organised to commemorate the “guru-shishya parampara” of ancient India on Day 3 of the five-day integrated yoga and ayurveda wellness camp being organised by Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23-A, Chandigarh
Participants on Day 3 of the integrated yoga and ayurveda wellness camp being organised at Government College of Yoga Education and Health in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A Vyas Pooja was organised on Wednesday to commemorate the “guru-shishya parampara” of ancient India on Day 3 of the five-day integrated yoga and ayurveda wellness camp being organised by Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23-A, Chandigarh.

The special guests on the occasion were Arvind Diwedi, general secretary of the Bhartiya Shiksha Mandal, who gave spoke about the New Education Policy and Rajesh Jhamb, treasurer, Bhartiya Shiksha Mandal, who spoke about the importance of “Guru Shishya Parampara” and the ways to follow it.

The sessions of the camp are being convened by Shyam Priya, a well known Lokayurved key catalyst in the field of health system. In her talk, she gave a brief introduction about the daily regime to be followed for general fitness. The second session related to shatkriyas was taken by Anupma, yoga instructor of the yoga college.

Mohinder Kumar, yoga instructor at the college and Harish, student of PG diploma in yoga therapy, conducted the next session on basics of pranayama.

