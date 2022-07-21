Chandigarh: Vyas Puja organised at Govt Yoga College
A Vyas Pooja was organised on Wednesday to commemorate the “guru-shishya parampara” of ancient India on Day 3 of the five-day integrated yoga and ayurveda wellness camp being organised by Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23-A, Chandigarh.
The special guests on the occasion were Arvind Diwedi, general secretary of the Bhartiya Shiksha Mandal, who gave spoke about the New Education Policy and Rajesh Jhamb, treasurer, Bhartiya Shiksha Mandal, who spoke about the importance of “Guru Shishya Parampara” and the ways to follow it.
The sessions of the camp are being convened by Shyam Priya, a well known Lokayurved key catalyst in the field of health system. In her talk, she gave a brief introduction about the daily regime to be followed for general fitness. The second session related to shatkriyas was taken by Anupma, yoga instructor of the yoga college.
Mohinder Kumar, yoga instructor at the college and Harish, student of PG diploma in yoga therapy, conducted the next session on basics of pranayama.
BMC officials meet Marine Drive residents to allay vibration fears
Mumbai Residents of Marine Drive met Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials on Wednesday regarding the vibrations they have been feeling inside their homes at high tide. The residents, mostly from Govind Mahal and Shree Niketan buildings, located between G and F roads in Marine Drive, have complained of these vibrations since the end of last week, as reported in HT. The residents attributed this to the removal of tetrapods from the Marine Drive shoreline.
UP: Over 10,000 severely disabled kids to get learning aids, stationery for home-based education
There is good news for thousands of children suffering from severe multiple disabilities and those who are fully dependent on home-based education for their academic development. At present, home-based education has been arranged for 10,181 such children spread across different districts of Uttar Pradesh who are unable to come to school due to severe and multiple disabilities. Children could get the benefit in selected districts only.
SPPU introduces computerised paper checking system from this semester
While the Savitribai Phule Pune University is currently conducting semester examinations in traditional, offline mode after a gap of two years, the varsity will be using a digital method to check the students' answer sheets. As per information shared by the examination department of the SPPU, the computerised paper checking system has been developed by the university itself and will be deployed starting this semester.
ED issues fresh summon to Sanjay Raut, asks him to appear before it on July 27
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued a fresh summon to Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut and asked hRaut'sto attend the agency's Mumbai office on July 27. ED is probing the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Goregaon and financial transactions purportedly involving Raut's wife. ED suspects that Raut had allegedly bought land in Alibaug in Swapna Patkar's name.
Political parties fight over credit for SC verdict on OBC quota
A 17-month struggle by OBC (Other Backward Class) outfits and political parties has finally borne fruit with the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowing 27% OBC reservation in the local bodies across Maharashtra. Leader of the rebel Shiv Sena faction, Chief minister Eknath Shinde, however, said that they don't want to take any credit and give it all to the opposition.
