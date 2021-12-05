Chandigarh: Ward 28 is a picture of neglect

From garbage heaps, parking woes to stray cattle menace, residents in Ward No. 28, which comprises semi-urban areas, complain of a number of civic issues.

The ward comprises Maloya village, Sector 39 West and a number of neighbouring colonies, including EWS flats. Before the fresh delimitation, these areas came under Ward No. 7.

In Maloya, residents complain of poor sanitation and lack of parking spaces. Open garbage dumps and dilapidated streets are a common sight. Residents say nothing much has improved over the years. Most parks face neglect and are being used for parking of vehicles.

Amar Puhal, 25, a resident of Maloya Colony, says: “The locality suffers from poor sanitation and lack of place for recreational activities. The streets are in a poor condition and parks are not maintained.”

Youngsters complain that they do not have a proper ground for recreation. Locals also complain of stray dog and stray cattle menace. They say no garbage bins are installed at most places, which results in accumulation of waste in surrounding areas.

The situation at the EWS Colony, Maloya, is none better. Residents complain of poor sanitation, as garbage can be seen in every nook and cranny. They also rue the fact that there is no market nearby.

“The water is supplied only in the morning and evening, but it should be supplied during the afternoon as well. There is no cleanliness in the locality and there is no maintenance of parks,” says Waseela, a 60-year-old resident.

Bhimla Devi, 38, who resides in Gursagar Bhattal Colony, says, “The issues here are countless. I am the one responsible for garbage collection here. I have to burn it as no one comes to ferry it to the processing plant. There is no electricity line here and there is only one public water tap in the colony.”

Residents say that during the rainy season, water enters into their houses due to blocked drains and they have to bear with dirty and stinky surroundings. “The colony is in an extremely poor state. There are no garbage bins installed here for the public,” says Sanjay, a local.

The situation at Gwala and Kumhar Colony is no different. Dotted with dilapidated streets and heaps of garbage, the colony gets inundated with rainwater every monsoon.

Know your ward

Localities: Maloya village, EWS Colony, Sector 39 West, Gursagar Bhattal Colony, Gwala and Kumhar Colony, Sukhrana and Bansal Farm

Reserved for SC candidates

Voters: 28,000

Key issues

Poor sanitation and open garbage dumps

Parking issues and dilapidated parks

Stray cattle and dog menace

