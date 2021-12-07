Chandigarh ward number 30: Here, garbage rules the roost

Though people living in ward number 30 of the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) are residing in the centre of the City Beautiful, they rue lack of maintenance of the infrastructure and public facilities. Lack of cleanliness, choked sewers, dirty drinking water, inadequate parking space and garbage dumps alongside roads are key issues being faced by the residents.

For the residents of the ward, which includes Sector 41, Sector 41 (Buterla) and sector 41 (Badheri village), development works came only when elections were due in some time. Sector 41 and Buterla were earlier part of ward number 19, along with Sector 42.

On entering the ward, one can easily spot garbage piles along the roadsides in parks and at marketplaces.

“The area has poor sanitation and cleanliness. Sweepers often miss their duties and do not clean roads. As a result, garbage piles get accumulated at public places inviting stray animals and health issues for residents. Also, the door-to-door garbage collection is irregular in the area. Not only this, people have to pitch in their own money to maintain the public parks as the MC is making little effort in making the ward beautiful,” said Abhey Chandel, a resident of Sector 41.

Residents said the parks do not have adequate lighting facilities due to which people avoid going there in the evenings.

“Councillors usually prefer to carry out developmental works in their own locality and they ignore the other Sectors of the wards. The green belts in Sector 41 are not being maintained well by the MC. The parks do not have facilities like public toilets or drinking water. Besides, the Sector also lacks sanitation and we usually see garbage dumps lying on public places. The markets also need more parking space,” said Dharampal, president, Resident Welfare Association (RWA) Sector 41 D.

“The lanes and streets in Buterla are poorly built due to which dirty water enters in people’s houses in the low-lying areas. Also, the area does not have facilities like parks for children. Sweepers dump garbage on the roadsides due to which stray dogs often roam in the lanes, causing inconvenience to people. The Chandigarh MC must ensure basic facilities to the people,” said Priya Sharma, a resident of Buterla.

Meanwhile, people living in Badheri village of Sector 41 do not even have access to the basic amenities. People are forced to drink dirty water and live in congested dirty lanes. “Hygiene is a big issue in the area. Garbage is not cleared from roads and parks regularly. Also, lanes are poorly built due to which water gets stagnant in the rainy season. Dangling electricity wires pose a threat to commuters. Residents of Badheri village are living in a mess,” said Bharpur Singh, a local resident.

KNOW YOUR WARD

Localities: Sector 41, Sector 41 (Buterla) and Sector 41 (Badheri village)

Seat: General

Voters: Approximately 21,000

Key Issues

· Poor sanitation and garbage dumps on roads

· Public facilities like parks, roads, toilets need regular maintenance

· Inadequate parking facility in markets

LOCAL VOICES:

Sector 41 has some ‘dark spots’ where there are no streetlights. Streets plunge into darkness at evening hours. Though the sector has busy markets, we have inadequate space for parking. The area also needs a dispensary for elders. -- Prabha Sharma, vice-president, Resident Welfare Association (RWA), Sector 41 A

Hygiene is a big issue in the area. Garbage is not cleared from roads and parks regularly. Also, lanes are poorly built due to which water gets accumulated. Dangling electricity wires pose a threat to commuters and the roads need immediate re-carpeting. -- Bharpur Singh, 35, a resident of Badheri village

The councillor always remains unapproachable. The infrastructure needs regular maintenance, roads require re-carpeting and parks need maintenance. The area does not have any facilities for children. We expect the new councillor to provide better developmental projects in the area. -- Tajinder Singh, 33, a resident of Buterla

“Sewerage pipes remain blocked for most of the days in Sector 41 D. The MC must set up new lines for this populated area. Also, parks and roads need timely maintenance. The new councillor must ensure basic facilities in the area. -- Sheela Rohilla, 41, a resident of Sector 41-D