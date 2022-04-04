Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh weather | Mercury shoots past 38°C

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Chandigarh on Sunday was 5.7°C above normal, the highest it has gone in the city this season.
Published on Apr 04, 2022 02:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Mercury continued on the upward swing on Sunday, going from 37.4°C on Saturday to 38.2°C. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Sunday’s maximum temperature was 5.7°C above normal, the highest it has gone in the city this season.

Met officials further predicted that the dry spell will continue in the comings days as well, and the temperature may reach up to 41°C in the next five days. The minimum temperature also went up from 17.8°C on Saturday to 20°C on Sunday, 3.7°C above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 39°C and 40°C while the minimum temperature will be around 20°C.

