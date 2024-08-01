 Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.65 °C, check weather forecast for August 1, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.65 °C, check weather forecast for August 1, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on August 1, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 1, 2024, is 28.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.65 °C and 30.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 78% and the wind speed is 78 km/h. The sun rose at 05:40 AM and will set at 07:17 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, August 2, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.71 °C and 35.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 63.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 2, 2024 33.76 °C Light rain
August 3, 2024 28.77 °C Moderate rain
August 4, 2024 27.42 °C Light rain
August 5, 2024 32.03 °C Moderate rain
August 6, 2024 32.53 °C Moderate rain
August 7, 2024 32.17 °C Moderate rain
August 8, 2024 26.04 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 1, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.79 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 27.8 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 30.67 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.16 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 27.07 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 31.26 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 31.12 °C Heavy intensity rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chandigarh weather update on August 01, 2024
Chandigarh weather update on August 01, 2024

Follow Us On