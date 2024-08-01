Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.65 °C, check weather forecast for August 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 2, 2024 33.76 °C Light rain August 3, 2024 28.77 °C Moderate rain August 4, 2024 27.42 °C Light rain August 5, 2024 32.03 °C Moderate rain August 6, 2024 32.53 °C Moderate rain August 7, 2024 32.17 °C Moderate rain August 8, 2024 26.04 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.79 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 27.8 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.67 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.16 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.07 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.26 °C Moderate rain Delhi 31.12 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 1, 2024, is 28.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.65 °C and 30.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 78% and the wind speed is 78 km/h. The sun rose at 05:40 AM and will set at 07:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 2, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.71 °C and 35.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 63.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

