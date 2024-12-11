Menu Explore
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 11, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on December 11, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 11, 2024, is 19.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.76 °C and 22.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:22 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.73 °C and 21.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 165.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Chandigarh weather update on December 11, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 12, 202419.07Sky is clear
December 13, 202418.98Sky is clear
December 14, 202419.84Sky is clear
December 15, 202419.69Sky is clear
December 16, 202419.91Sky is clear
December 17, 202420.19Sky is clear
December 18, 202420.66Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 11, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.97 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata22.64 °C Broken clouds
Chennai27.63 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru24.17 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.71 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad21.1 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi16.04 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

