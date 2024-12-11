Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 11, 2024





Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.73 °C and 21.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 165.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 12, 2024 19.07 Sky is clear December 13, 2024 18.98 Sky is clear December 14, 2024 19.84 Sky is clear December 15, 2024 19.69 Sky is clear December 16, 2024 19.91 Sky is clear December 17, 2024 20.19 Sky is clear December 18, 2024 20.66 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.97 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 22.64 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.63 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.71 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.1 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 16.04 °C Sky is clear

