Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 13, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on December 13, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 13, 2024, is 20.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.55 °C and 23.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:22 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.42 °C and 23.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 210.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Chandigarh weather update on December 13, 2024
Chandigarh weather update on December 13, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 14, 202420.45Sky is clear
December 15, 202420.11Sky is clear
December 16, 202419.06Scattered clouds
December 17, 202419.60Sky is clear
December 18, 202421.00Sky is clear
December 19, 202420.79Sky is clear
December 20, 202420.28Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on December 13, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.61 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata21.39 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai27.82 °C Light rain
Bengaluru22.13 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad24.29 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad21.0 °C Broken clouds
Delhi16.53 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On