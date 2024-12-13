Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 13, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on December 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 13, 2024, is 20.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.55 °C and 23.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.42 °C and 23.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 210.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 14, 2024
|20.45
|Sky is clear
|December 15, 2024
|20.11
|Sky is clear
|December 16, 2024
|19.06
|Scattered clouds
|December 17, 2024
|19.60
|Sky is clear
|December 18, 2024
|21.00
|Sky is clear
|December 19, 2024
|20.79
|Sky is clear
|December 20, 2024
|20.28
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 13, 2024
