Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 21, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on December 21, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 21, 2024, is 19.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.6 °C and 22.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.52 °C and 22.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 196.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Chandigarh weather update on December 21, 2024
Chandigarh weather update on December 21, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 22, 202419.63Sky is clear
December 23, 202420.08Broken clouds
December 24, 202420.44Few clouds
December 25, 202420.49Sky is clear
December 26, 202420.72Sky is clear
December 27, 202420.60Sky is clear
December 28, 202421.64Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 21, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.3 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata20.98 °C Light rain
Chennai28.31 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru25.47 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad27.48 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad23.47 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi17.89 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
© 2024 HindustanTimes
