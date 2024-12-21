Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 21, 2024
Dec 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on December 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 21, 2024, is 19.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.6 °C and 22.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.52 °C and 22.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 196.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 22, 2024
|19.63
|Sky is clear
|December 23, 2024
|20.08
|Broken clouds
|December 24, 2024
|20.44
|Few clouds
|December 25, 2024
|20.49
|Sky is clear
|December 26, 2024
|20.72
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|20.60
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|21.64
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 21, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
