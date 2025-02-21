Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 21, 2025

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 21, 2025, is 21.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.24 °C and 23.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:15 PM. Chandigarh weather update on February 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.74 °C and 24.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 71.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 22, 2025 21.09 Light rain February 23, 2025 22.18 Overcast clouds February 24, 2025 23.93 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 25.04 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 26.01 Overcast clouds February 27, 2025 27.59 Overcast clouds February 28, 2025 29.03 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.35 °C Light rain Chennai 28.19 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.53 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 30.9 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.28 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.51 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



