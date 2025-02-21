Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 21, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on February 21, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 21, 2025, is 21.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.24 °C and 23.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.74 °C and 24.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 71.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 22, 2025
|21.09
|Light rain
|February 23, 2025
|22.18
|Overcast clouds
|February 24, 2025
|23.93
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|25.04
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|26.01
|Overcast clouds
|February 27, 2025
|27.59
|Overcast clouds
|February 28, 2025
|29.03
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025
