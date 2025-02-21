Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 21, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 21, 2025 07:04 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on February 21, 2025 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 21, 2025, is 21.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.24 °C and 23.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.

Chandigarh weather update on February 21, 2025
Chandigarh weather update on February 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.74 °C and 24.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 71.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 22, 202521.09Light rain
February 23, 202522.18Overcast clouds
February 24, 202523.93Sky is clear
February 25, 202525.04Sky is clear
February 26, 202526.01Overcast clouds
February 27, 202527.59Overcast clouds
February 28, 202529.03Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.81 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.35 °C Light rain
Chennai28.19 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru29.53 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad30.9 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad29.28 °C Sky is clear
Delhi24.51 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On