Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 23, 2025

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on January 23, 2025, is 21.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.82 °C and 22.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:18 AM and will set at 05:50 PM. Chandigarh weather update on January 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 24, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.09 °C and 23.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 136.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 24, 2025 21.28 Sky is clear January 25, 2025 20.86 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 19.96 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 20.06 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 19.65 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 21.00 Sky is clear January 30, 2025 21.66 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 23, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.23 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 23.3 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.22 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.98 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.01 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.39 °C Scattered clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.