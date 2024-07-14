Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.54 °C, check weather forecast for July 14, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on July 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 14, 2024, is 33.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.54 °C and 39.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 05:29 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 15, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.33 °C and 40.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.54 °C and 39.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 143.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 15, 2024
|38.48 °C
|Sky is clear
|July 16, 2024
|37.54 °C
|Light rain
|July 17, 2024
|34.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 18, 2024
|30.56 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 19, 2024
|33.2 °C
|Light rain
|July 20, 2024
|35.28 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|37.53 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.41 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|32.17 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.2 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.87 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|24.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.22 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|37.09 °C
|Light rain
