Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.73 °C, check weather forecast for July 26, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on July 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 26, 2024, is 34.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.73 °C and 38.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 27, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.92 °C and 38.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.73 °C and 38.77 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 77.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 27, 2024
|36.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 28, 2024
|33.72 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 29, 2024
|30.2 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 30, 2024
|33.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 31, 2024
|34.81 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 1, 2024
|30.81 °C
|Light rain
|August 2, 2024
|32.14 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.56 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.98 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|23.32 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.68 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|35.69 °C
|Moderate rain
