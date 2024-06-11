Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.31 °C, check weather forecast for June 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 12, 2024 43.84 °C Sky is clear June 13, 2024 43.89 °C Sky is clear June 14, 2024 43.73 °C Sky is clear June 15, 2024 44.21 °C Sky is clear June 16, 2024 45.13 °C Sky is clear June 17, 2024 45.46 °C Few clouds June 18, 2024 41.48 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.46 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.89 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.75 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.09 °C Broken clouds Delhi 42.27 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on June 11, 2024, is 39.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.31 °C and 43.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 8% and the wind speed is 8 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.24 °C and 45.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 7%.With temperatures ranging between 30.31 °C and 43.96 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 75.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.