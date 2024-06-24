Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.54 °C, check weather forecast for June 24, 2024
Jun 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on June 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on June 24, 2024, is 40.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.54 °C and 43.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.42 °C and 45.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.54 °C and 43.92 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 148.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 25, 2024
|42.65 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 26, 2024
|43.88 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 27, 2024
|39.46 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 28, 2024
|37.0 °C
|Light rain
|June 29, 2024
|36.73 °C
|Light rain
|June 30, 2024
|32.2 °C
|Light rain
|July 1, 2024
|34.27 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.72 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.8 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.82 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|31.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|39.18 °C
|Scattered clouds
