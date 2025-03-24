Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.17 °C, check weather forecast for March 24, 2025

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 24, 2025, is 32.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.17 °C and 35.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 06:36 PM. Chandigarh weather update on March 24, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.3 °C and 37.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.

With temperatures ranging between 17.17 °C and 35.23 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 159.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 25, 2025 32.31 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 35.43 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 36.07 Scattered clouds March 28, 2025 34.58 Few clouds March 29, 2025 33.07 Sky is clear March 30, 2025 34.09 Sky is clear March 31, 2025 36.14 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 24, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.76 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.81 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.6 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.04 °C Light rain Hyderabad 32.31 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.85 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.69 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



