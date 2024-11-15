Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.95 °C, check weather forecast for November 15, 2024
Nov 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on November 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on November 15, 2024, is 26.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.95 °C and 28.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 16, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.52 °C and 29.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 184.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 16, 2024
|26.89 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 17, 2024
|27.76 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 18, 2024
|26.91 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 19, 2024
|25.73 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 20, 2024
|24.99 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 21, 2024
|24.92 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 22, 2024
|24.85 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
