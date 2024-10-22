Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.3 °C, check weather forecast for October 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 23, 2024 31.31 °C Sky is clear October 24, 2024 31.11 °C Sky is clear October 25, 2024 30.27 °C Sky is clear October 26, 2024 29.34 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 29.25 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 29.81 °C Sky is clear October 29, 2024 30.4 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.35 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.84 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.94 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.53 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.75 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.93 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on October 22, 2024, is 27.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.3 °C and 32.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 05:44 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.94 °C and 33.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 182.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

