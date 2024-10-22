Menu Explore
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.3 °C, check weather forecast for October 22, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on October 22, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on October 22, 2024, is 27.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.3 °C and 32.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 05:44 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.94 °C and 33.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 182.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 23, 2024 31.31 °C Sky is clear
October 24, 2024 31.11 °C Sky is clear
October 25, 2024 30.27 °C Sky is clear
October 26, 2024 29.34 °C Sky is clear
October 27, 2024 29.25 °C Sky is clear
October 28, 2024 29.81 °C Sky is clear
October 29, 2024 30.4 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 22, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.35 °C Light rain
Kolkata 28.84 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 28.94 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.53 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 27.75 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 31.9 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 32.93 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chandigarh weather update on October 22, 2024
Chandigarh weather update on October 22, 2024

