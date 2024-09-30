Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.64 °C, check weather forecast for September 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 1, 2024 31.15 °C Few clouds October 2, 2024 31.24 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 30.81 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 30.74 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 31.05 °C Sky is clear October 6, 2024 30.52 °C Sky is clear October 7, 2024 30.87 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.8 °C Few clouds Kolkata 32.15 °C Light rain Chennai 29.86 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 27.64 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.75 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.56 °C Light rain Delhi 32.45 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on September 30, 2024, is 29.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.64 °C and 32.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.18 °C and 33.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 162.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

