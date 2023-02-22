Chandigarh weather update: Nights get warmer as mercury climbs two notches

Residents continued to “feel the heat” as the city’s maximum temperature continue to remain at 29.5 degrees on Tuesday, the same as the previous day, while the minimum temperature went up notches – from 14.6°C on Monday to 16.6 degrees.

India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The weather is expected to remain dry in the coming days and the temperature will also witness a slight rise.”

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees while the minimum temperature will remain between 13 to 15 degrees over the next three days.