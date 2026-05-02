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Chandigarh: with 48mm rain, city saw its wettest April in 13 years

The long-range forecast issued by the IMD states that the maximum temperature is also likely to be on the lower end due to the possibility of above-average rain in May.

Published on: May 02, 2026 07:38 am IST
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
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The city saw its wettest April in 13 years, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said, adding that May is also likely to receive above-average rainfall.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 37°C (HT Photo)

According to officials, 48.1 mm rain was recorded in the city in April, which is 259% above the normal of 13.4 mm for the month.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said the month had been largely dry and saw intense heatwave conditions, but a Western Disturbance towards the end of the month led to pleasant conditions. In good news for residents, another rain spell is expected from Saturday, thanks to a fresh Western Disturbance headed this way.

The system is likely to be strongest around May 4 and May 5, and may continue till May 7, according to initial forecasts.

The long-range forecast issued by the IMD states that the maximum temperature is also likely to be on the lower end due to the possibility of above-average rain in May.

 
western disturbance india meteorological department
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: with 48mm rain, city saw its wettest April in 13 years
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: with 48mm rain, city saw its wettest April in 13 years
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