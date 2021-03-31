Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh woman accepts lift offer, loses gold bangles to three
Two women and a man riding in the car offered to drop the woman home, saying they were headed that way and knew her family
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 01:41 AM IST
A Sector-37 woman lost her gold bangles to a gang of thieves, who offered to drop her home after claiming to be her acquaintances, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Raj Kumari, told the police that she was walking back home from a nearby temple, when a car slowed down next to her.

Two women and a man riding in the car offered to drop her home, saying they were headed that way, and knew her family.

Kumari said she agreed to the trio’s offer, but on reaching home, realised that her gold bangles were missing.

On her complaint, a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused at the Sector-39 police station.

Earlier on February 16, a gang, also comprising two women and a man, had stolen a Sector-44 resident’s gold bangles using the same modus operandi.

