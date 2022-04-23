Chandigarh: Woman among 2 held for posing as police officers
The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested two people on Friday for posing as cops.
The accused have been identified as Tejinder Singh, 24, of Housing Board Colony, Ambala and Kanchan, 25, of Dera Bassi. Based on a tip-off, a naka was laid near the Sector 49-C gurdwara and the accused’s car was stopped for checking.
Singh was found impersonating as a sub-inspector and Kanchan, a lady constable.
They were asked to show their Chandigarh Police id cards, which were also found to be fake.
Officials said the duo used to cheat people by offering them jobs with the police and they are tracking down the people they had duped.
A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station.
Calcutta HC asks IPS officer Damayanti Sen to supervise 5th Bengal rape probe
The Calcutta high court on Friday told special commissioner of Kolkata Police, Damayanti Sen, to oversee the investigation into the alleged gang rape of a 40-year-old woman in Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. The woman was allegedly gang-raped on April 8 by her brother-in-law and his relative. The court's orders on Friday came during a hearing into a plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation investigation into the case.
Chandigarh: Rooftop solar plant inaugurated at Model jail
To commemorate World Earth Day, A 350 kWp rooftop solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plant was inaugurated at Model Jail Complex, Sector 51, on Friday. The project has been designed and executed by Chandigarh Renewable Science & Technology Promotion Society. The plant will generate a minimum 4,20,000 kWh (units) per year with 17% module efficiency. A total of 2,000 saplings were planted.
HC asks IIM Rohtak director to respond to show-cause notice within a week
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak director Dheeraj Sharma to respond to a show-cause notice by the central government within a week. However, it also restrained the Centre from taking any action pursuant to the show-cause notice till the next date of hearing in July. Sharma had approached the high court challenging the show-cause notice issued to him by the central government.
Key witness in wife’s murder, man shot dead outside Sonepat court
A 43-year-old man, who was a key witness in his wife's murder case, was allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne assailants at a district complex in Sonepat in broad day light on Friday. The incident took place near lawyers' chamber number 207. The deceased has been identified as Ved Prakash, of Mukimpur village in Sonepat's Rai. On July 6 last year, Vijaypal had invited his daughter Kanika to celebrate her birthday the next day.
Panjab University further reduces rates at messes, canteens
Following multiple protests by student bodies demanding complete rollback of hike in rates at messes and canteens, Panjab University on Friday reduced the rates slightly. Following a meeting with the student bodies, the charges for regular meal for boys were reduced from ₹40 to ₹39 for girls from ₹38.50 to ₹37.50. The decision, however, drew criticism from the student bodies, who were quick to demand that pre-Covid rates be reinstated.
