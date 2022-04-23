Chandigarh: Woman among 2 held for posing as police officers

The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested two people on Friday for posing as cops.

The accused have been identified as Tejinder Singh, 24, of Housing Board Colony, Ambala and Kanchan, 25, of Dera Bassi. Based on a tip-off, a naka was laid near the Sector 49-C gurdwara and the accused’s car was stopped for checking.

Singh was found impersonating as a sub-inspector and Kanchan, a lady constable.

They were asked to show their Chandigarh Police id cards, which were also found to be fake.

Officials said the duo used to cheat people by offering them jobs with the police and they are tracking down the people they had duped.

A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station.