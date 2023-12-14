A local court has sentenced two persons, including a woman, to seven and five years jail for snatching a woman’s mobile phone in December, 2022.

Chandigarh: Woman among two sentenced in 2022 snatching case (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The convicts are Rohit, 23, of Sector 52, Chandigarh, and Swati, 25, of Dadu Majra Colony, Chandigarh.

The court sentenced Rohit to 7 years in jail and Swati to five-year imprisonment under section 379 A (snatching). A fine of ₹25,000 each has also been imposed on them.

On December 4, 2022, police received a wireless message that a snatching incident had taken place at light point of Sectors 43/44, near Motor Market, Sector-43, Chandigarh. The duo had snatched a mobile phone from the complainant, Sunita, who is from Mohali and works as a patient caretaker in a house in sector-43, Chandigarh.

She said that when she was going home from work while talking to his family on phone when the snatchers came on a two-wheeler. They stopped the vehicle at a distance and one of them snatched her phone and fled.

They were arrested during a check point laid by the police. The snatched mobile phone was recovered from their possession.

