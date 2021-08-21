Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh woman booked for 18.3-lakh fraud

The woman had falsely promised to get a Baltana man a CHB flat and booth by using her connections with the Chandigarh administrator
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:40 AM IST
The woman had been arrested earlier for duping a couple of 87 lakh.

A woman from Sector 49 was booked for duping a Baltana resident of 18.39 lakh after promising to get him a Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) flat and booth.

The accused has been identified as Manjit Kaur..

The victim, Vijay Kumar Sood, stated in his police complaint that Kaur had told him that she was close to UT administrator VP Singh Badnore and a member of the CHB allotment committee.

Assuring him of a meeting with the board’s officials to get a house allotted, she asked him to deposit the money to her account, which she said was the cost of the house. She had assured him that she was authorised to make allotments.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of the Indian Penal Code and was registered at the Sector 49 police station.

Manjit had also been arrested in July for duping a couple of 87 lakh by using the same modus operandi. At the time of her arrest, police had recovered fake documents showing her as a member of the CHB committee and authorising her to make allotments.

