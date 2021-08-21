Chandigarh woman booked for 18.3-lakh fraud

A woman from Sector 49 was booked for duping a Baltana resident of ₹18.39 lakh after promising to get him a Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) flat and booth.

The accused has been identified as Manjit Kaur..

The victim, Vijay Kumar Sood, stated in his police complaint that Kaur had told him that she was close to UT administrator VP Singh Badnore and a member of the CHB allotment committee.

Assuring him of a meeting with the board’s officials to get a house allotted, she asked him to deposit the money to her account, which she said was the cost of the house. She had assured him that she was authorised to make allotments.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of the Indian Penal Code and was registered at the Sector 49 police station.

Manjit had also been arrested in July for duping a couple of ₹87 lakh by using the same modus operandi. At the time of her arrest, police had recovered fake documents showing her as a member of the CHB committee and authorising her to make allotments.