Chandigarh: Woman duped of 6.8 lakh by firm promising Australian visa

A woman from Ludhiana has filed a complaint against Rajdeep, owner of Angad Info Overseas Consultancy Pvt Ltd, and his associate Shally Sharma, accusing the firm of cheating her of ₹6.81 lakh under the pretence of securing an Australian visa for her. The complainant, who works as a nurse, was convinced by an acquaintance in July 2023 to approach the Chandigarh-based travel agency in Sector 35-C. (HT Photo)

According to the complaint submitted to Chandigarh SSP, the victim, Amandeep Kaur was assured by Rajdeep and Shally Sharma that she would be sent to Australia within six months for a total payment of ₹16 lakh. The complainant, who works as a nurse, was convinced by an acquaintance in July 2023 to approach the city-based travel agency in Sector 35-C.

During a meeting at the agency’s office, the accused allegedly detailed the visa process and fees. Believing the promises, Amandeep and her husband made multiple payments between July 2023 and March 2024.

Despite repeated payments, the accused failed to process the visa and kept delaying with false assurances. The complainant stated that she made multiple visits to the office and contacted Rajdeep and Shally several times, but they continued to evade her queries.

Upon confronting them at their office, Shally allegedly threatened her, saying, “Rajdeep sir has high connections, do whatever you want.”

The complainant also mentioned that another FIR dated September 2, 2024, at the Sector 35 police station was previously registered against the accused for a similar fraud. Rajdeep was arrested but later released on bail.

A case under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act has been registered. An investigation is underway.