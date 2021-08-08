Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Woman loses gold chain to snatcher in Sector 41

The woman had stopped her scooter to attend to a phone call when the bike-borne snatcher targeted her
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 01:27 AM IST
The woman was returning home on her scooter when the incident took place.

A biker snatched and fled with a woman’s gold chain in Sector 41, police said on Saturday.

Complainant Kirmala, 38, who lives in Sector 37 and runs a beauty parlour in Sector 41, was returning home on her scooter when the incident took place around 8:30pm on Friday.

According to the FIR, she had stopped her scooter to attend to a phone call near the church in Sector 41 when the bike-borne snatcher targeted her.

A case has been registered under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the police station in Sector 39. Police are scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify and trace the accused.

35-year-old found dead in Sector 22 market

A 35-year-old man was found in the Sector-22 market on Saturday.

The victim, Pappu of Bihar, used to sleep in the corridors of the market. Police said he was a habitual drinker and no foul play was suspected.

