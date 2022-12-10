Chandigarh: Written exam for JBT recruitment on Dec 10

The UT education department will conduct the written examination for recruitment of 158 junior basic teachers (JBTs) on contractual basis under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme on Saturday (December 10).

The exam will be conducted at 54 examination centres set up at 36 schools. The department had received over 20,000 applications for the 158 posts. Till Friday, over 16,000 candidates had also downloaded their admit cards.

The exam will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm and the candidates will be allowed entry at the examination centres from 8.15 am to 10.15 am.

The examination will comprise questions from general knowledge, science, social science, mathematics, Hindi, English and Punjabi. The answer key will be uploaded on December 12, after which candidates can send their objections till 2 pm on December 14.