Chandigarh Yoga College students demonstrate advanced asanas

Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23-A, Chandigarh, on Saturday organised a yoga-cum-interactive session.

The session was attended by actor and author Samaira Sandhu, who is also associated with the Fit India campaign.

The programme commenced with a demonstration of advanced yoga asanas by the students, followed by a session conducted by Roshan Lal. Thereafter, Sandhu interacted with the students, where she shared her life’s experiences and spoke about her book, “Heaven in a Hell”, which is based on the theme of drug addiction.

She motivated the students to follow a healthy lifestyle to achieve better physical and mental health. She further stressed on the importance of consistency, stability and never give-up attitude to achieve success.