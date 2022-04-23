Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh Yoga College students demonstrate advanced asanas

Students of Chandigarh Yoga College performing asanas during a session on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 06:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23-A, Chandigarh, on Saturday organised a yoga-cum-interactive session.

The session was attended by actor and author Samaira Sandhu, who is also associated with the Fit India campaign.

The programme commenced with a demonstration of advanced yoga asanas by the students, followed by a session conducted by Roshan Lal. Thereafter, Sandhu interacted with the students, where she shared her life’s experiences and spoke about her book, “Heaven in a Hell”, which is based on the theme of drug addiction.

She motivated the students to follow a healthy lifestyle to achieve better physical and mental health. She further stressed on the importance of consistency, stability and never give-up attitude to achieve success.

