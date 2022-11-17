Chandigarh Yoga College to hold two-day conference

Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23 A, in collaboration with the Haryana Yog Aayog held a curtain-raiser for a two-day national conference on the role of yoga and naturopathy in the management of metabolic disorders on Wednesday. Speaker Hanumant Rao from Kanyakumari emphasised on the importance of imbibing the principles of yoga philosophy to lead a successful and purposeful life. HTC

Manimajra man loses phone to bike-borne snatchers

Chandigarh Two motorcycle-borne persons snatched the mobile phone of a Manimajra resident when he was out for a stroll on Tuesday around 6.45pm. Complainant Jeevan Bansal, 36, of Manimajra, told the police the incident took place near ICICI Bank NAC, Manimajra. A case under Section 379-A (theft) of IPC has been registered. HTC

Mohali resident held for theft at Sector-25 house

Chandigarh A Mohali resident was arrested for theft at a house in Sector-15, Chandigarh. Complainant, Anish, said that he had lost two mobile phones and about ₹200 cash from his house on Monday. The accused Gonu, 27, has been booked under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. HTC

1 held for driving with fake registration number

Chandigarh A 19-year-old Dainik Bhaskar colony resident was arrested with a two-wheeler bearing a fake registration number on Tuesday. Identified as Gourav alias Bindu, he was caught during checking near the gas agency in Sector-25. A case under Section 473 (making counterfeiting any seal) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-11 police station. HTC

Man held with 12 bottles of country-made liquor

Chandigarh A 22-year-old resident of Phase-1, Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, was arrested with 12 bottles of country-made liquor. The accused, identified as Ritik, 22, was caught during checking near DRDO gate, Phase-1, Ram Darbar, Chandigarh. A case under the Excise Act was registered at the Sector 31 police station. He was later granted bail. HTC

PO in jail rioting case nabbed

Chandigarh A Ram Darbar resident, wanted in connection with a clash in Burail jail in 2015, was arrested by the proclaimed offender (PO) and summons wing of Chandigarh Police on Tuesday. Identified as Rakesh Kumar of EWS Colony, Phase-1, Ramdarbar, he was booked on charges of rioting for attacking two other inmates. He was declared a proclaimed offender in October after he stopped appearing in the court upon getting bail. HTC

Workshop to promote Aadhaar usage held

Chandigarh To promote Aadhaar usage by states and union territories, the regional office of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) organised a workshop highlighting the recent initiatives for simplifying Aadhaar usage. Over 70 senior officers from UT Chandigarh and Central government attended the workshop. HTC

Dastan-e-Karn Az Mahabharat performed at Rock Garden

Chandigarh Mahmood Farooqui performed Dastan-e-Karn Az Mahabharat, a retelling of the life of Karna, at the Rock Garden amphitheater on Wednesday evening. The dastangoi performance, which is a form of Urdu storytelling, which combined multiple elements, including poetry and music, was organised by Elsewhere Foundation.The performance was based on Urdu, Persian, Hindi, and Sanskrit sources. HTC

RITES meeting with UT administration postponed

Chandigarh The meeting of officers of the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), a public sector undertaking (PSU), and the UT administration, which was scheduled on November 16, has been postponed. On November 3, RITES submitted its report again, recommending a metro to decongest traffic in the city. A spokesperson of the UT administration said, the meeting was scheduled today but has been postponed for next week as UT adviser Dharam Pal is out of town for two days. The next date has not been decided yet, he said.