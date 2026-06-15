Chandigarh: Youth Congress protests against BJP govt over NEET paper leak

The Chandigarh State Youth Congress today staged a strong protest against the BJP government over the NEET paper leak case. The demonstration was led by Chandigarh Youth Congress president Deepak Lubana and district president Ravi Rana. Leaders present at the protest included Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib, MP Manish Tewari, Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky, Chandigarh Congress incharge Satyawan Gehlot, and Congress general secretary Lov Kumar.

The demonstration was led by Chandigarh Youth Congress president Deepak Lubana and district president Ravi Rana. (HT Photo)

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Addressing the gathering, Congress leaders stated that under the BJP government’s tenure, repeated incidents of paper leaks, examination scams, and irregularities in recruitment processes have surfaced, pushing the future of millions of young people into uncertainty. They alleged that due to the government’s failed policies and negligence, hardworking students are gradually losing faith in the examination system.

Uday Bhanu Chib said that the NEET paper is a direct attack on the dreams and years of hard work of lakhs of students and not merely an irregularity in an examination. He said that the BJP government has completely failed to safeguard the future of the country’s youth. While young people are already struggling with unemployment, repeated incidents of paper leaks in recruitment and entrance examinations have further worsened their plight.

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{{^usCountry}} MP Tewari said that students across the country are bearing the consequences of the BJP government’s failures. He remarked that the government has been unsuccessful in providing employment opportunities and ensuring a fair and transparent examination system. Under BJP rule, paper leak mafias appear to be flourishing at the expense of merit and hard work, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MP Tewari said that students across the country are bearing the consequences of the BJP government’s failures. He remarked that the government has been unsuccessful in providing employment opportunities and ensuring a fair and transparent examination system. Under BJP rule, paper leak mafias appear to be flourishing at the expense of merit and hard work, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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