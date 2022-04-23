Chandigarh youth held for driving car with fake number plate

The crime branch of the Chandigarh Police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old youth for driving a Chevrolet Cruze car with a fake number plate.

Police said Manish Kumar, a resident of Sector 38 (West), was nabbed near a car washing centre in Maloya. He didn’t have any documents for his car. Upon searching the car, police found the original number plate with a Delhi number, which was verified against the car’s chassis number.

Based on this, a case under Sections 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery), 476 (possessing counterfeit marked material) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Maloya police station. The accused was arrested and presented in a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

Officials privy to the matter said Kumar was a history-sheeter, who was arrested in 2020 in a rioting case and in 2021 in a drugs case. Police are verifying whether he owns the vehicle or it was stolen.