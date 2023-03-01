Chandigarh: Youth injured in stabbing attack near GMCH-32

A 20-year-old youth was hospitalised after suffering stab injuries in a late-night attack near Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, police said on Wednesday.

A 20-year-old youth was hospitalised after suffering stab injuries in a late-night attack near Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, police said on Wednesday. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, Rahul, a resident of Dadumajra Colony, told the police that he worked as a dholi and earned a living by performing at weddings.

On February 27, he was returning from Zirakpur after a gig, when he was waylaid by two other dholis who had been nursing a grudge against him.

Hurling abuses, they assaulted him and stabbed him in the leg with a sharp-edged weapon as he tried to escape.

Police said Rahul was undergoing treatment at GMCH. He has identified the duo as Bheem of Dadumajra and Manu of Sector 25.

They have been booked under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-34 police station. Efforts are underway to arrest them, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}