Chandigarh: Youths open fire outside club over bill clearance

A group of youths opened fire outside Tamzara Club, Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh, around 1am on Monday after an argument with the staff over bill clearance. They then fled without clearing the bill.
The club was operating beyond midnight hours, even though the Chandigarh administration allows these to remain open only till midnight. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 02:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As per the club’s manager, Rattan, the youths had ordered food and drinks. When handed the bill of around 7,000, they refused to pay up and started arguing with the club’s staff. One of them then took out a country-made pistol and fired in the air before fleeing the spot.

The youths had come in a Fortuner, bearing a Haryana registration number, the club manager told the police.

They were later identified as Virender Maharishi of Ambala City, Virender Singh of Sector 7, Panchkula, Jaideep of Yamunanagar, Aman Rana of Ambala City and Rajat Satuja of Ambala City and arrested under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The Fortuner and weapon have also been recovered.

“All accused have been arrested,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh.

The club was operating beyond midnight hours, even though the Chandigarh administration allows these to remain open only till midnight.

Tuesday, December 07, 2021
