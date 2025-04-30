Chandigarh: 20-year jail for four who gang-raped Class 12 girl in 2022

Four youths, who had gang-raped a Class-12 student after abducting her from a Panchkula nightclub in October 2022, will be spending 20 years in jail, a special fast-track court dealing with rape and POCSO cases has ruled. The court also slapped a fine of ₹ 1.21 lakh each on the convicts. (HT)

The court also slapped a fine of ₹1.21 lakh each on the convicts, Yuvraj Singh Rana, then a paying guest at a Sector 15 house, Sector 32 residents Rajat Thakur and Harsh and Dera Bassi resident Krishna Singh. All convicts are in their 20s.

The fifth accused, a juvenile, is undergoing a separate trial before the Juvenile Justice Board.

As per the prosecution, the victim, along with three female friends, had gone for a party at a Panchkula-based nightclub on October 15, 2022.

There, she met Krishna Singh, who was her Instagram follower and had arranged the party. During the revelry, Krishna forcibly made her drink vodka laced with an intoxicant.

After consuming the drink, her condition deteriorated, when Krishna took her in his vehicle, where he tried to forcibly take off her trousers.

As she resisted, Yuvraj, the boyfriend of one of her friends, took her out of Krishna’s vehicle and made her sit in his own car, assuring her that she was safe and should relax.

She fell unconscious soon after and after regaining consciousness, she was horrified to find the accused sexually assaulting her. Still under the influence, she felt dizzy and fell unconscious again.

After some time, she became alert and found herself in a car with Yuvraj, her friend and other unknown persons, speaking in Haryanvi dialect.

The youth driving the car, conversing in Haryanvi dialect, yelled that they should throw her and her friend out of the car. But Yuvraj objected, stating that the girls were known to him. She again fell unconscious.

The accused then took her to Yuvraj’s paying guest room in Sector 15, Chandigarh, where the youths took turns to rape her. She found her friend also lying unconscious.

Thereafter, the accused started talking to each other and told her not to reveal the incident to anyone, assuring her that they will not tell about the incident to her boyfriend and neither to Yuvraj’s girlfriend.

The girl managed to return home in a cab around 9 am the next day. She approached the police with a complaint and a case was registered after a delay of three months at the Sector 11 police station.

Nearly 15 months later, the four accused were convicted under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence, 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc.), 376 (2) D (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code on April 25 and sentenced to 20 years in prison on April 29.