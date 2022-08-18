Chandigarh: 3 cops suspended for seeking bribe to let off drug accused
The Chandigarh Police have suspended three police personnel who were accused of seeking bribe to let off a woman caught with drugs.
All three cops — head constable Rajbir Singh, senior constable Rajesh and constable Neeraj — are posted at the Sector-39 police station.
According to police sources, the trio had apprehended a woman last week after recovering drugs from her possession. They had taken her to the beat box, where they allegedly assaulted her and demanded money to release her. The matter was escalated to senior officials, following which the trio was placed under suspension.
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers to stage 3-day protest from today
Hundreds of farmers on Wednesday left for Lakhimpur Kheri from Sangrur and Barnala districts by rail, private buses, and other vehicles. They will stage a three-day protest at Lakhimpur, seeking justice for victim of Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The farmers have left for Lakhimpur Kheri under the leadership of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) and Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Dakaunda) from Sangrur and Barnala districts on SKM's call. They will reach Lakhimpur on Thursday (August 18).
British Sikh Windsor Castle intruder told guards he wanted to kill Queen as revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
A British Sikh man found in the grounds of royal residence Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow on Christmas Day last year told palace guards that Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton was there to kill a UK court, Queen Elizabeth II was told on Wednesday. Earlier this month, 20-year-old Chail was charged with treason, threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.
Two gang associates held after encounter in Amritsar
Two members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang were arrested after an exchange of fire with a Punjab Police team near Wadala Jihal drain falling under the Baba Bakala sub-division, on Wednesday. The arrested men have been identified as Gurbhej alias Baba and Samsher Singh alias Karan of Tarn Taran. They were chased for around 11 kilometres before being nabbed near the Wadala Jihal drain. Police said accused Gurbhej has been facing charges in three murder cases.
Aviation museum to be set up in Patiala
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has approved setting up of an aviation museum at the civil aerodrome in Patiala. Mann gave his nod to the proposal given by the Punjab state civil aviation council. Mann directed the public works department to execute the entire project in a smooth and result-oriented manner to ensure that it is completed within time.
Costly procurement of de-addiction tablets under Punjab govt’s lens
Almost double increase in rate contract of a private firm done in the previous Congress government to purchase de-addiction drug Buprenorphine has come under scanner, with the department issuing notice to the firm for supplying the same drug on almost half of the rate to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.
