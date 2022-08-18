Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: 3 cops suspended for seeking bribe to let off drug accused

Chandigarh: 3 cops suspended for seeking bribe to let off drug accused

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 02:06 AM IST
All three cops — head constable Rajbir Singh, senior constable Rajesh and constable Neeraj — are posted at the Sector-39 police station in Chandigarh
According to police sources, the three Chandigarh Police cops had apprehended a woman last week after recovering drugs from her possession. They had taken her to the beat box, where they allegedly assaulted her and demanded money to release her. (iStock)
According to police sources, the three Chandigarh Police cops had apprehended a woman last week after recovering drugs from her possession. They had taken her to the beat box, where they allegedly assaulted her and demanded money to release her. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Police have suspended three police personnel who were accused of seeking bribe to let off a woman caught with drugs.

All three cops — head constable Rajbir Singh, senior constable Rajesh and constable Neeraj — are posted at the Sector-39 police station.

According to police sources, the trio had apprehended a woman last week after recovering drugs from her possession. They had taken her to the beat box, where they allegedly assaulted her and demanded money to release her. The matter was escalated to senior officials, following which the trio was placed under suspension.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers to stage 3-day protest from today

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers to stage 3-day protest from today

    Hundreds of farmers on Wednesday left for Lakhimpur Kheri from Sangrur and Barnala districts by rail, private buses, and other vehicles. They will stage a three-day protest at Lakhimpur, seeking justice for victim of Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The farmers have left for Lakhimpur Kheri under the leadership of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) and Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Dakaunda) from Sangrur and Barnala districts on SKM's call. They will reach Lakhimpur on Thursday (August 18).

  • Police guard the Henry VIII gate to Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Wednesday. Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has been charged under the Treason Act after allegedly being caught with a crossbow on the palace grounds. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File) (AP)

    British Sikh Windsor Castle intruder told guards he wanted to kill Queen as revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

    A British Sikh man found in the grounds of royal residence Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow on Christmas Day last year told palace guards that Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton was there to kill a UK court, Queen Elizabeth II was told on Wednesday. Earlier this month, 20-year-old Chail was charged with treason, threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.

  • Two gang associates held after encounter in Amritsar

    Two gang associates held after encounter in Amritsar

    Two members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang were arrested after an exchange of fire with a Punjab Police team near Wadala Jihal drain falling under the Baba Bakala sub-division, on Wednesday. The arrested men have been identified as Gurbhej alias Baba and Samsher Singh alias Karan of Tarn Taran. They were chased for around 11 kilometres before being nabbed near the Wadala Jihal drain. Police said accused Gurbhej has been facing charges in three murder cases.

  • Spread over an area of 350 acres, Patiala Aviation Complex is a heritage institution that was set up in the first decade of the 20th century. (HT File/Representational image)

    Aviation museum to be set up in Patiala

    Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has approved setting up of an aviation museum at the civil aerodrome in Patiala. Mann gave his nod to the proposal given by the Punjab state civil aviation council. Mann directed the public works department to execute the entire project in a smooth and result-oriented manner to ensure that it is completed within time.

  • Costly procurement of de-addiction tablets under Punjab govt’s lens

    Costly procurement of de-addiction tablets under Punjab govt’s lens

    Almost double increase in rate contract of a private firm done in the previous Congress government to purchase de-addiction drug Buprenorphine has come under scanner, with the department issuing notice to the firm for supplying the same drug on almost half of the rate to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out