Chandigarh:3 heritage furniture items auctioned for 10 lakh in Luxembourg

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 05, 2024 09:44 AM IST

To preserve the city’s rich heritage, the Chandigarh administration and the French government decided in October this year to form a joint working group aimed at tracking and recovering heritage items sold abroad

In an auction of Chandigarh’s heritage furniture held on December 1, three artefacts fetched 10.23 lakh in Luxembourg.

The artefacts, designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret, included a pair of office cane chairs, a rectangular low stool with an antique plastic case base, and a student chair, featuring a flat back and straight ‘inverted Y’ legs supporting a fixed writing desk. The pair of chairs fetched the highest amount, selling for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.76 lakh during the auction conducted by Lux Auction Stadtbredimus. (HT Photo)
The artefacts, designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret, included a pair of office cane chairs, a rectangular low stool with an antique plastic case base, and a student chair, featuring a flat back and straight ‘inverted Y’ legs supporting a fixed writing desk. The pair of chairs fetched the highest amount, selling for 6.76 lakh during the auction conducted by Lux Auction Stadtbredimus. (HT Photo)

The artefacts, designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret, included a pair of office cane chairs, a rectangular low stool with an antique plastic case base, and a student chair, featuring a flat back and straight ‘inverted Y’ legs supporting a fixed writing desk. The pair of chairs fetched the highest amount, selling for 6.76 lakh during the auction conducted by Lux Auction Stadtbredimus.

To preserve the city’s rich heritage, the UT administration and the French government decided in October this year to form a joint working group aimed at tracking and recovering heritage items sold abroad. In a high-level meeting led by UT adviser Rajeev Verma and a French delegation headed by Gregor Trumel, counsellor for culture, education and science, bilateral efforts to restore Chandigarh’s iconic architecture to its original glory were discussed.

The meeting also addressed the illegal auction of heritage furniture designed by architects Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret in various countries. The UT administration sought assistance from the French delegation in accessing original drawings and documentation related to these furniture items. It was proposed that France could share its preservation practices and collaborate on developing training modules to safeguard Chandigarh’s artefacts.

Follow Us On