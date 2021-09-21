Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: AAP criticises Congress for using ‘misleading’ statements
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: AAP criticises Congress for using ‘misleading’ statements

Aam Aadmi Party’s election campaign committee chairman Chander Mukhi Sharma accused the Congress leaders of using misleading comments and crocodile tears to garner votes in the upcoming municipal elections in Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party’s election campaign committee chairman Chander Mukhi Sharma. (HT Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party’s election campaign committee chairman Chander Mukhi Sharma on Monday lashed out at the Congress and former member of Parliament (MP) Pawan Bansal.

Sharma said, “The Congress and its leaders completely failed when the party was in power at the Centre and in Chandigarh municipal corporation. But now they are using misleading comments and crocodile tears to garner votes in the upcoming MC elections.”

Sharma’s statement came after Congress’ public meeting on Sunday.

It was addressed by senior Congress leader and former MP Pawan Bansal, with focus on issues faces by housing societies in Chandigarh.

Sharma said, “Bansal failed in solving the problems of the cooperative societies when in power. Their internal maintenance is pending since 2009. Housing societies themselves manage their internal roads, street lights, water supply and sanitation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man wanted in 8 crore immigration fraud arrested in Chandigarh

Broken roads: Mohali mayor writes letter to Chandigarh mayor, MC chief

FOSWAC to protest in front of Chandigarh MC office over inaction

Peace march organised at Panjab University
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP