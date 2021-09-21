Chandigarh: AAP criticises Congress for using ‘misleading’ statements

Aam Aadmi Party’s election campaign committee chairman Chander Mukhi Sharma on Monday lashed out at the Congress and former member of Parliament (MP) Pawan Bansal.

Sharma said, “The Congress and its leaders completely failed when the party was in power at the Centre and in Chandigarh municipal corporation. But now they are using misleading comments and crocodile tears to garner votes in the upcoming MC elections.”

Sharma’s statement came after Congress’ public meeting on Sunday.

It was addressed by senior Congress leader and former MP Pawan Bansal, with focus on issues faces by housing societies in Chandigarh.

Sharma said, “Bansal failed in solving the problems of the cooperative societies when in power. Their internal maintenance is pending since 2009. Housing societies themselves manage their internal roads, street lights, water supply and sanitation.”