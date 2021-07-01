Chandigarh admn approves amendments in water bylaws

Residents within the lal dora in villages and in rehabilitation colonies and Manimajra will now be able to take commercial water connection solely for the shops being run from their houses, instead of the whole premises.

Now, such consumers will not get commercial bill for their entire residential premises, but only for the area being run as a shop. They will also have to take a commercial power connection for the shops. The rest of the house will be charged as per domestic rate.

The UT administration has approved a municipal corporation draft notification, that proposed amendments in the Chandigarh Water Supply Bylaws.

Residents of these localities have been for long demanding that commercial rates not be imposed on the entire house, if a shop was being run from part of it.

“It will also help the MC in improving compliance as more people are expected to come forward to avail commercial connection,” said an MC official.

In another amendment, the water bill now not be allowed to be used as a proof of ownership. The notification states, “The water connection (regular, temporary and provisional) in the erstwhile villages, colonies and Manimajra is basic amenity of the general public. However, water bill cannot be used as a proof of ownership of house in any litigation or in court case related that premises.” In some cases, it has come to light that residents were using the water connection as ownership proof, even if they legally didn’t own the land or property wherein the house/shop was constructed on.

In March, the MC had notified draft amendments after giving 15 days to general public and stakeholders to make any objections or suggestions to the draft amendments. After the 15 days, the MC had sent the draft amendments to the administration for its approval.