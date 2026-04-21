Chandigarh: Advanced Neuroscience Centre goes live at PGI with 581 patients on Day 1

After nine years of delays and anticipation, the Advanced Neuroscience Centre (ANC) at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) began a phased roll-out on Monday, with neurology OPD services going live and 581 patients registering on the first day. As part of a phased roll-out, OPDs of neurology and neurosurgery have begun operations from the new building, accessible from Gate Number 3. OPD schedules and timings remain unchanged. (HT Photo)

The 300-bed centre, which will be formally inaugurated by Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on April 30, has started partial operations from Level 2. Of the 581 patients, 181 were new registrations while 400 were follow-up cases.

Modelled on PGIMER’s other specialised centres such as the Advanced Cardiac Centre, Advanced Paediatric Centre and Advanced Eye Centre, the ANC is expected to help decongest patient load handled at Nehru Hospital, the New OPD block and the emergency wing.The project was first approved by the Union health ministry on August 18, 2017, in view of the rising patient load and increasing demand for specialised neurological services at PGIMER.

The six-storey building, built at a cost of ₹490 crore and spread across 47,619 square metres, includes three basements, two of them dedicated to parking with a capacity for 232 cars.

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said the initial roll-out would help streamline systems before full operations begin. “The start of services marks a critical step in our journey towards creating an integrated, patient-centric neuroscience facility. It allows us to fine-tune workflows ahead of the formal inauguration to ensure seamless and efficient care,” he said.

Deputy director (administration) Pankaj Rai said the first day of operations provided useful insights into patient flow and logistics. He added that efforts were underway to create dedicated routes and exclusive parking to ease movement and reduce congestion around the new facility.

As part of the transition, OPDs of neurology and neurosurgery — except the neurosurgery trauma OPD — have been shifted to the new centre. Services at the New OPD building were discontinued after April 18 noon to facilitate the move.

OPD schedules and timings remain unchanged. Neurology clinics will continue on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, along with a special clinic on Thursday (11.30 am to 1 pm), while neurosurgery OPDs will run on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between 8 am and 11 am.

Patients and attendants can access the centre through Gate No. 3 near SBI Bank and Gol Market. The institute said signage and support systems have been put in place to guide visitors and ensure smooth navigation, while urging stakeholders to take note of the change and cooperate during the transition phase.