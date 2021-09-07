Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Adviser asks PGIMER to shift food vans inside campus
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Adviser asks PGIMER to shift food vans inside campus

In a bid to make serving of free food outside the PGIMER safer and to beautify the area, Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal issued directions on Monday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Chandigarh adviser Dharma Pal made a surprise visit to the area outside the PGIMER on Monday.

In a bid to make serving of free food outside the PGIMER safer and to beautify the area, UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday asked the hospital authorities to shift the langar services inside the institution.

“The area needs to be maintained better. It is an entry point to the city, and needs beautification. It is a very important part of our perception of the city. Serving of food here, on the road, is a health hazard. An area inside the PGIMER campus has been identified and I have asked the hospital authorities to shift it there,” said Pal, who made a surprise visit to the area along with senior officials on Monday.

Many people, predominantly attendants of patients admitted to the hospital, take free meals distributed by NGOs through vans in the area. Pal said he had recently crossed the area and saw its “poor condition”, after which he decided to bring along other officials.

RELATED STORIES

Pal also pointed to the lack of maintenance of the roundabout and the surroundings, and directed the horticulture wing of the UT engineering department to beautify the area. On spotting a number of street vendors, he directed the municipal authorities to verify whether they are authorised.

On the adviser’s visit, PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said: “We haven’t received any verbal or written orders yet. But if the authorities want the langar vans to be shifted inside the campus, we will definitely discuss the matter and act accordingly.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh: MC app to auto-escalate service requests, plaints

Chandigarh: Four injured in RBI cash vans’ pile-up on Madhya Marg

AJL case: Kapil Sibal wants to appear through virtual mode only; hearing adjourned

Chandigarh to get 2.9 lakh vaccine doses in September
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP