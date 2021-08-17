Chandigarh: Air purification tower coming up in Sector 26

The air purification tower at the Transport area in Sector 26 will be operational by the end of this month, Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) officials said on Monday. The 24-metre high tower is the tallest outdoor air purifier in the country, they added.

Member secretary of the CPCC, Debendra Dalai, said, “We are putting finishing touches to the tower. It will purify the air in a 500-metre radius around it. Air will be pulled in through an inlet and filters inside will filter particulate matter (PM) along with various oxides of sulphur and nitrogen.”

Dalai added that it would have been ready about a month back, but due to rains, the painting got delayed. He said a screen will be put on the tower to show the air quality index (AQI) in real time.

The tower has been built by Delhi-based Pious Air Private Limited without any cost to the administration. Five places were shortlisted before its location was finalised. “Vehicular emissions are a big source of pollution in the city. It was found that the highest volume of traffic is present at this intersection, so it was chosen,” Dalai said.

Officials added this will be treated as a pilot project and If it brings a noticeable difference to the air quality, then the administration will consider setting up more such outdoor air purifiers.

Two AQI monitoring stations in city so far

The CPCC also recently inaugurated the second continuous ambient air quality monitoring station (CAAQMS) in Sector 22.

The AQI in Sector 22, as per the CAAQMS , is usually over 100, which is classified as moderate and causes breathing discomfort to people with lung and heart diseases and asthma. The AQI as per the one installed in Sector 25 has remained around 60-70, which is classified as satisfactory and causes minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people.

The CPCC will be inaugurating a third CAAQMS in September in Sector 53, to check for emissions close to the Sector 43 Inter State Bus terminal (ISBT). The Central Pollution Control Board plans to install total five such monitoring stations in Chandigarh.